Couple, daughter killed after car crashes into tamarind tree in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A 15-year-old girl and her parents died after their car lost control and crashed into a tamarind tree near Kangeyam in Tiruppur on Tuesday morning. Their 11-year-old daughter is undergoing treatment at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital.



The deceased were as C Raja (46), his wife Janaki (40), and eldest daughter Hema Nethra (15) of Munnar (Kerala) living in Arachalur in Erode and the injured second child was Mauna Sri (11). Raja was involved in farming and Janaki was a staff nurse at a primary health centre in Arachalur.



Police said, "On Saturday, Raja and his family went to their hometown in Kerala by car. On Monday night, he was driving back to Arachalur with them. On Tuesday morning, when they were near Nathakadaiyur on the Kangeyam-Erode road, they lost control and crashed into a tamarind tree on the right side of the road."



"The family sustained serious injuries. Local residents rescued them and sent them to Kangeyam Government Hospital. However, Raja, Janaki and Hema died on the way to the hospital. Mauna Sri was given first aid and sent to Tiruppur for further treatment," police added.



Kangeyam police have registered a case and further probe is on.