Five kilometre road to TN's Perumal Malai not fit for girivalam, say devotees, want it fixed

TIRUCHY: Despite being popularly referred as the 'Then Thirupati' (southern Tirupati), devotees thronging Perumal Malai located off the Tiruchy-Perambalur state highway in Tiruchy, complain that the five-kilometre stretch that branches off the highway and leads to the foothills is too damaged for them to cover on foot.

Pointing out that the footfall at the temple goes up during every pournami girivalam, they urge immediate repairs to ensure a safe and easier trek for the devotees. P Rajavelu of Tiruchy said the five-kilometre stretch that branches off the state highway leads to foothills of Perumal Malai, encircling it for a particular distance.

From there, devotees have to climb 1,570 steps to reach the temple that is dedicated to Prasanna Venkatajalapathi and is believed to be centuries old. "On every full moon day (pournami) of the Tamil calendar, those devotees unable to travel to Tiruvannamalai for the pournami girivalam instead visit Perumal Malai.

They walk around the hill, covering a similar five-kilometre stretch. The present road, however, is damaged in several places, with loose gravel and uneven surfaces, making it difficult to walk even with slippers," he added. As devotees are forced to wear footwear while using the stretch maintained by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), many elderly ones avoid the ritual altogether, he further said.

Therefore, the authorities concerned should heed to devotees' requests and take immediate steps to restore the said stretch in order to ensure a smoother and safer pilgrimage, he said. When contacted, Thuraiyur BDO V Ravichandran assured necessary action to develop the 'girivalam' road at the earliest.