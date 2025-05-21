Three sovereigns robbed from elderly woman in Pollachi

COIMBATORE: An elderly woman was robbed of three sovereigns of gold jewellery at Pollachi on Monday evening. The robbers, knowing the woman was elderly and alone with her husband, approached her pretending to ask for water and then, robbed her.
Notably, on Monday morning, Coimbatore District Police Superintendent R Karthikeyan told reporters that patrol strength has been increased to prevent such crime incidents targeting elderly people.
Harish and Gomathi of Postal Colony at Achipatti near Pollachi were running a xerox shop on the Pollachi-Palakkad Road. On Monday, they both went to the shop leaving Harish's parents Kalidas (82), a retired postmaster, and Santhakumari (72) at home.
At around 3 pm, one of the two miscreants came on a bike and approached the couple and asked for water. Shanthamani gave them water in a bottle, following which the stranger asked for water again.
In suspicion, Kalidas questioned the duo, which is when they snatched the gold chain weighing around three sovereigns from Santhakumari's neck. They managed to flee from the spot with another person, who stood with a bike, few metres from the house.
After locals informed the Taluk police station, police personnel held an inquiry and assessed CCTV footage from surrounding area. They booked a case and initiated an investigation.
It is to be noted that three days ago, a house belonging to one Muthukumaraswamy, a farmer, was broken open and 50 sovereigns of jewellery were stolen in the same locality.