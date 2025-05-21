Three sovereigns robbed from elderly woman in Pollachi

COIMBATORE: An elderly woman was robbed of three sovereigns of gold jewellery at Pollachi on Monday evening. The robbers, knowing the woman was elderly and alone with her husband, approached her pretending to ask for water and then, robbed her.

Notably, on Monday morning, Coimbatore District Police Superintendent R Karthikeyan told reporters that patrol strength has been increased to prevent such crime incidents targeting elderly people.

Harish and Gomathi of Postal Colony at Achipatti near Pollachi were running a xerox shop on the Pollachi-Palakkad Road. On Monday, they both went to the shop leaving Harish's parents Kalidas (82), a retired postmaster, and Santhakumari (72) at home.