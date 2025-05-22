Car crashes into tree in TN's Perambalur; toddler among three persons killed

PERAMBALUR: Three of a family, including a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, died after their car allegedly lost control before crashing into a tamarind tree on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway near Perumalpalayam on Wednesday morning. The 27-year-old mother of the baby girl sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The deceased were A Balaprabhu (28), his daughter Kavika from Kanniyakumai and his father-in-law Kandhasamy (50), a native of Tiruppur district. The injured person, Gauri, wife of Balaprabhu and daughter of Kandhasamy, is undergoing treatment at the Perambalur Government Medical College Hospital.

According to police, the family was travelling from Kanniyakumari to Chennai in their four-wheeler. The incident happened at around 7:50 am in Tiruchy-Chennai NH. Balaprabhu allegedly lost control of the car and it veered off the road before colliding with a tamarind tree. Preliminary investigation suggested that the Balaprabhu may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The Paadalur police sent the bodies to Perambalur Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau on Tuesday inspected accident-prone spots along the Tiruchy -Chennai NH in the district. Accompanied by SP Adarsh Pachera and NHAI officials, she directed measures including installing speed-breakers, lighting, and removal of encroachments to prevent accidents and ensure smoother vehicular movement.

