Man dies in vain attempt to save grandad from electrocution in Tamil Nadu

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 65-year-old man and his grandson died of electrocution in S Katteri village near Arani on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred when the elderly man accidentally stepped on a live wire that had snapped during overnight rains.

The deceased were identified as Muniyandi (65) of S Katteri and his grandson Vignesh (27). Both lived in the same household with Muniyandi’s son, Nagappan.

Police said the Arani region had received continuous rainfall over the past few days. On Tuesday, Muniyandi went to his cowshed as part of his routine to milk the cows.

A live wire, which had fallen due to the rain, was lying unnoticed near the shed. Muniyandi came into contact with the wire and collapsed.

On seeing his grandfather convulsing, Vignesh mistook it for an epileptic fit and rushed to help. In the process, he too came into contact with the wire and was electrocuted. Both died on the spot.