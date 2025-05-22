Nattars slam book on Kandadevi car festival; calls it factually wrong

SIVAGANGA: A section of people from the Nattar community has opposed the English translation of a book on the Kandadevi car festival authored by Siva Kalaimani, scheduled to be released by Governor RN Ravi on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a group of people from the caste Hindu community submitted a petition to the district administration seeking steps to stop the event, saying the book contains factually incorrect information and would create division among communities.

The book — ‘Harmony Through Spiritually’ — would be released by the governor in Devakottai on Thursday. The original Tamil version of the book was released in 2024.

Former president of Kandadevi panchayat Murugan said the contents of the book may create differences between the four Nattars (who play a role in the festival). “The author’s statement that the latest temple car was made using donation made by an individual is wrong. The car was made using HR and CE department funds.”

Author Siva Kalaimani refuted the charge, saying all the issues he has dealt with in the book have been verified. “The current opposition may be due to political reasons,” he said.