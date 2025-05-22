You crawled your way to power, but I won’t: CM Stalin to Edappadi

CHENNAI: In a stinging rebuttal to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s caustic criticism about his decision to take part in the Niti Aayog meeting on May 24, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday asked whether the former CM was not ashamed to accuse the DMK of extending an olive branch to the BJP.
Palaniswami had earlier alleged that Stalin, who boycotted last year’s Niti Aayog meeting, was going to Delhi this year only to make a peace offering to the BJP to save his family members following recent high-profile raids by the ED in a case related to alleged scam in Tasmac.
Taking a dig at Palaniswami for going back on his assurance that the AIADMK would never align with the BJP, Stalin said in a post on X platform that Palaniswami, who vouched that his party would never form an alliance with the saffron party went running to it to make peace after a single raid by the ED. “Doesn’t he have any shame in accusing me of ‘carrying a white flag (to offer peace)’,” Stalin asked.
Accusing Palaniswami of having the habit of falling at people’s feet, be it expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala or Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his interests, Stalin said he would never crawl like the AIADMK general secretary.
“I am taking part in the Niti Aayog meeting to assert Tamil Nadu’s rightful financial entitlements,” Stalin said. The DMK president added that he took his political lessons from stalwarts like CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and will always hold the flag demanding rights and never crawl.
Referring to the Tamil Nadu government’s petition before the Supreme Court regarding the Samagra Shiksha funds on Wednesday, Stalin asserted: “I will stand firm for my ideals and will fight for securing the funds due to Tamil Nadu.”
Countering the CM’s rebuttal, Palaniswami, in his post on X, said Stalin boycotted the Niti Aayog meeting for the past three years but decided to attend this year only in the interest of his family and not in the interest of Tamil Nadu. Palaniswami also charged that the DMK mortgaged the rights of Tamil Nadu on issues like construction of Mekedatu dam and the Mullaiperiyar issue in the past for electoral alliances.
Meanwhile, minister S Regupathy in a statement said Palaniswami forged an alliance with the BJP only to save his family members, especially his son Mithun and in-laws, from IT case and ED raids. Regupathy further said Stalin is going to Delhi to attend NITI Aayog meeting not to meet Amit Shah at his residence like what Palaniswami did during his visit to Delhi.