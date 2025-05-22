You crawled your way to power, but I won’t: CM Stalin to Edappadi

CHENNAI: In a stinging rebuttal to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s caustic criticism about his decision to take part in the Niti Aayog meeting on May 24, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday asked whether the former CM was not ashamed to accuse the DMK of extending an olive branch to the BJP.

Palaniswami had earlier alleged that Stalin, who boycotted last year’s Niti Aayog meeting, was going to Delhi this year only to make a peace offering to the BJP to save his family members following recent high-profile raids by the ED in a case related to alleged scam in Tasmac.

Taking a dig at Palaniswami for going back on his assurance that the AIADMK would never align with the BJP, Stalin said in a post on X platform that Palaniswami, who vouched that his party would never form an alliance with the saffron party went running to it to make peace after a single raid by the ED. “Doesn’t he have any shame in accusing me of ‘carrying a white flag (to offer peace)’,” Stalin asked.

Accusing Palaniswami of having the habit of falling at people’s feet, be it expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala or Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his interests, Stalin said he would never crawl like the AIADMK general secretary.

“I am taking part in the Niti Aayog meeting to assert Tamil Nadu’s rightful financial entitlements,” Stalin said. The DMK president added that he took his political lessons from stalwarts like CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and will always hold the flag demanding rights and never crawl.