Robbery suspect with 20 cases shot in leg after attacking police with sickle near Sankagiri, Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old robbery-cum-murder suspect was shot in the leg by the police at an abandoned building near the foothills of Chinnagoundanur in Sankagiri on Saturday morning, after he attacked police personnel with a sickle while resisting arrest.

The injured suspect has been identified as Niranjan, alias Naresh Kumar, a resident of Bottiyapuram. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Salem Government Hospital after being referred from Sankagiri GH. He was shot in his right leg.

According to police, Naresh Kumar is facing close to 20 robbery cases, including a recent one in which he allegedly killed an elderly woman and robbed her of her stud after smashing her head with stones at Deevattipatti village near Omalur on May 20.

Sarasu, alias Saraswathi, who had gone out grazing cattle, was found dead, and one sovereign of her stud was found missing. Based on a complaint from Saraswathi’s family, a special team was formed to nab the culprit.