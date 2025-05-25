Collector inaugurates Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Maintenance Camp in TN's Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Collector K Tharpagaraj inaugurated a one-day Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Maintenance Camp organised by the Agricultural Engineering Department at Isanya Maidan in Tiruvannamalai corporation on Friday. Over 50 farmers attended the event.

According to the press release, in line with state-wide instructions to support farmers using modern agricultural machinery, the camp was held in coordination with leading private manufacturers. The initiative aimed to educate farmers on regular maintenance, repair diagnostics, and optimal usage of spare parts and lubricants.

As part of the event, demonstrations and technical sessions were conducted for machinery owners. Key displays included a sugarcane harvester, a coconut harvesting machine, and a mobile repair vehicle from the Agricultural Engineering Department.

Over the past four years, the department has extended machinery subsidies amounting to Rs 21.12 crore, benefiting 1,575 farmers in the district. This includes six sugarcane harvesters distributed at a subsidised cost of Rs 2.65 crore. Additionally, 207 farmers have received electric motors worth Rs 28.61 lakh, while solar-powered pump sets worth Rs 54 lakh have been provided to 30 beneficiaries.

Under the department's e-rental initiative, 1,622 farmers have availed agricultural machinery at subsidised rental rates.

Fifteen private machinery companies participated in the camp, alongside students from Arvind Agricultural College.

The event witnessed the presence of Revenue Divisional Officer Rajkumar, Executive Engineer (Agricultural Engineering) Shanmuganathan, officials from the supervisory engineering division, farmers, and other government representatives.