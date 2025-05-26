Tamil Nadu

Election to six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu on July 19

The term of six MPs from Tamil Nadu, Anbumani Ramadoss, M Shanmugam, N Chandrasegharan, M Mohammed Abdulla, P Wilson, and Vaiko, will expire on July 25.
Vaiko, P Wilson, Anbumani Ramadoss (L-R)
Vaiko, P Wilson, Anbumani Ramadoss (L-R)Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the schedule for biennial elections for the six vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu on June 19.

The term of six MPs from Tamil Nadu—Anbumani Ramadoss, M Shanmugam, N Chandrasegharan, M Mohammed Abdulla, P Wilson, and Vaiko—will expire on July 25.

The filing nomination will begin on June 2, and the last date for filing nominations is June 9. The nominations will be scrutinised on June 10, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be June 12.

With the present strength of the MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the DMK is likely to get four MPs and the AIADMK two.

Election Commission
Rajya Sabha seats
Biennial elections

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com