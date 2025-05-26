Off the cuff: Pollachi verdict sparks political war as DMK, AIADMK trade sexual assault blame

Justice or just drama?
Last week, the Pollachi sexual assault verdict finally dropped, and as expected, the DMK wasted no time reminding the public that the horrors unfolded under AIADMK’s watch. Political popcorn it is. Not to be outdone, the Arakkonam AIADMK rushed to flip the narrative. Their weapon? A domestic violence case involving Deivaseyal, a DMK youth wing member, accused of threatening a college girl to “engage sexually” with party men. The girl’s complaint even mentioned 20 other women allegedly facing similar exploitation. The police, however, called it a “family issue.” Turns out, Deivaseyal had allegedly married (and deceived) multiple women. Not 20. Not even close. But the AIADMK didn’t wait for fact-checks. They took the girl to the streets in protest—literally. She missed her college exam that day. Noble sacrifice or political stunt? Ironically, not even the Arakkonam AIADMK cadres showed up for their own show. Let’s be clear: victim blaming is vile. But so is victim branding and weaponising a woman’s trauma, just to score a few brownie points on election eve.
-Rajalakshmi Sampath
Calculated goof-up?
The state recently dropped a press release in the tone of an Oscar-winning reveal: Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools scored a record 96% in Class 12. “A first in 60 years,” they beamed. Cue the confetti cannons. But, hold the applause. The math was even more puzzling than Schrodinger’s cat. Tribal Welfare schools recorded 95.5% pass, while Adi Dravidar Welfare schools stood at 91.85%, with the latter having over three times the number of students than the former. Unless someone bribed the calculator with extra marks, this round-up is a bit exaggerated.
-Subashini Vijayakumar
Summer show
In the heat of the moment, political party leaders set up thanneer pandals (water kiosks) at the beginning of summer. Is the sun poking a straw though your head and drinking your energy? No worries, water cans to the rescue- they assured. Although the heat didn’t abate, the officials’ keenness quickly cooled down. Some pandals expect you to lift up the cans and drink water with superhuman strength—they have no glasses. In others, even cans are missing. All that remains is an empty pandal, with sun-bleached posters of political leaders posing next to water cans.
-Dheepthi OJ
Cart before the horse
Friday’s Madurai corporation council meeting was supposed to be a serious civic affair. Instead, it played out like a vanishing act. Out of 67 DMK councillors, fewer than 10 showed up. The rest? Teleported to a party meeting across town. After all, why talk potholes when garlands are waiting? With barely enough councillors in the room to pass resolutions, the meeting had to hit pause and wait for a few more to grace the stage. Looks like for some, public service is just a side hustle
- M S Thanraj
(Compiled by Mary Catherene)