EPS unable to find fault with DMK government, won’t reply to his stale charges: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is unable to find fault with the DMK government, and is, therefore, repeatedly talking about his recent visit to Delhi. “I don’t want to lower my dignity by responding to the allegations made by Palaniswami,”
Stalin responded to questions by reporters on Tuesday. He was talking to them after laying the foundation for three homes for senior citizens to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 22.61 crore by the HR and CE Department in Kolathur, Palani and Palyamkottai which can accommodate 225 people.
Responding to another query about Palaniswami’s remark on a complaint lodged against a DMK functionary in Arakkonam, Stalin said, “So many crimes took place during the AIADMK regime -- Sterlite firing, Sathankulam custodial death and so on. Time will be insufficient if I try to list all of them.”
An official release said the homes will have reception care, multipurpose halls, kitchens, libraries, medical centres and emergency vehicles, etc.
Stalin also presented an order appointing SS Priyavadhana, a visually impaired person, as Oodhuvar for Pamban Kumaragurudasa Swamigal temple in Thiruvanmiyur.
This was the 102nd function attended by the chief minister organised by the HR and CE department during the past four years, the release added.
Later, taking part in an event organised by the Anitha Achievers Academy, the chief minister presented sewing machines, laptops and spectacles to 350 students who have completed training at the institute.
He also inaugurated the upgraded General Kumaramangalam tank and park for public use. The tank and park have been renovated at a cost of Rs 1.47 crore.
At a function in his office in Kolathur, the chief minister presented school bags, books and educational equipment to 318 students who have secured top ranks in the SSLC and Plus Two examinations.
Besides, 150 persons with disability received retrofitted scooters worth Rs 1.47 crore.
Stalin also inaugurated the Thanikachalam Nagar surplus water canal. The project, undertaken at a cost of Rs 91.36 crore, aims to prevent flooding during the monsoon in Kolathur and Madhavaram zones.
The existing open canal has been widened with covered and open concrete sections. This can carry 1,000 cubic feet of stormwater per second.
