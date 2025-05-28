Madras HC-formed panel to seek public views on Union-state ties from June 1; to circulate questionnaire

CHENNAI: The high-level committee headed by former judge of the Supreme Court, Kurian Joseph, constituted to study the Union-state relations will be eliciting views from the public and various sections of the society on issues relating to the relations between the Union and state governments.

“We will circulate a comprehensive questionnaire among elected representatives, civil servants, judges, advocates, academics and other sections of the society to elicit their views on issues relating to Union-state relations,” said Ashok Vardhan Shetty, former vice-chancellor of the Indian Maritime University and one of the members of the committee.

He said the questionnaire will be circulated through three modes — online, email and by post.

Professor M Naganathan, former vice-chairman, State Planning Commission, is another member of the committee, which has been requested to give its interim report to the government by the end of January 2026 and final report, both in English and Tamil, within two years from the date of its assumption.

Shetty told TNIE that the committee would start functioning from June 1 at the State Guest House in Chepauk. Explaining the committee’s terms of reference, Shetty said the committee will study the past reports about Union-state relations, judgments of the Supreme Court on this subject during the past 75 years, and what all systems are being practised by other federal countries, including the US, Germany and Belgium.