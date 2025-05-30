CM Stalin presented cash awards to Sri Lankan Tamil students for excelling in board exams

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday felicitated nine Sri Lankan Tamil students residing in rehabilitation camps, who secured high marks in SSLC, Class 11 and 12 examinations, by awarding each of them Rs 50,000 along with a certificate of appreciation.

In all, during the year 2024-25, as many as 937 Sri Lankan Tamil students took the SSLC examination, while 827 took the Class 11 examination and 722 took the Class 12 examination. Many of them have gone on to secure good ranks.

An official release listed out welfare measures being implemented by the state government for the Sri Lankan Tamils living in the rehabilitation camps which included the CM’s announcement of constructing 10,469 new houses for them.

Of these, 3,000 houses have been completed and handed over. Construction works are on for the rest of the 7,469 houses, the release stated. Apart from all state welfare schemes being extended, as many as 14,316 Lankan Tamil women are receiving Rs 1,000 per month under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimathi Thogai Thittam, it added.