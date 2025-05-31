Two boys die all of a sudden in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Two boys died in the Saravanampatti police limits in Coimbatore city on Thursday in two different incidents.
In the first case, a 14-year-old boy collapsed on Thursday evening while practising soccer at a private academy. The deceased was S Krithik of Sreevatsa Garden at Thudiyalur in Coimbatore city.
Police said the boy had completed Class 9 in a private school at Vellakinar near Thudiyalur. He was about to join Class 10.
Krithik practised soccer at a private soccer academy at Marutham Nagar at Saravanampatti for the last few years.
He was taken to the academy by his father, Senthil, on Thursday evening. The boy used to practise between 6 pm and 8 pm. On Thursday while practising, he suddenly collapsed around 6.45 pm on the turf.
Immediately, he was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.
The Saravanampatti police sent Krithik's body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem.
In another incident, S Sanjeev (8), son of Sathyaprabhu of Sankara College Road at Saravanampatti, died in sleep at home.
The police say the family members including the minor had dinner at home with the food (biriyani) bought from a hotel on the Saravanampatti-Thudiyalur road on Thursday night. Then the boy was active till midnight on Thursday and fell asleep.
At around 8 am on Friday, he was found motionless and his parents rushed him to a nearby private hospital. However, they were referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where the boy was declared dead. The body was sent to postmortem at CMCH.
Sanjeev was a Class 2 student at a private school at Chinna Mettupalayam.
Saravanampatti police registered these two cases for further investigation. They said the causes of these deaths would be known only after the postmortem reports were obtained.