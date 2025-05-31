Two boys die all of a sudden in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Two boys died in the Saravanampatti police limits in Coimbatore city on Thursday in two different incidents.

In the first case, a 14-year-old boy collapsed on Thursday evening while practising soccer at a private academy. The deceased was S Krithik of Sreevatsa Garden at Thudiyalur in Coimbatore city.

Police said the boy had completed Class 9 in a private school at Vellakinar near Thudiyalur. He was about to join Class 10.

Krithik practised soccer at a private soccer academy at Marutham Nagar at Saravanampatti for the last few years.

He was taken to the academy by his father, Senthil, on Thursday evening. The boy used to practise between 6 pm and 8 pm. On Thursday while practising, he suddenly collapsed around 6.45 pm on the turf.

Immediately, he was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The Saravanampatti police sent Krithik's body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem.