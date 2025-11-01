NIA court declares Pakistani official proclaimed offender

CHENNAI: A special NIA court in Chennai on Wednesday declared official Amir Zubair Siddiqui as a proclaimed offender after he failed to honour the court’s summons to appear on October 15.

Siddiqui is an accused in a case pertaining to conspiracy to bomb the American consulate in Chennai and the Israeli consulate in Bengaluru in 2014. He was working as a visa counsellor at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo, Lanka and had allegedly conspired to strike terror among Indian public through one Mohammed Sakir Hussaein, the prime accused in the case.

According to the NIA’s case, Siddiqui allegedly arranged high value counterfeit Indian currency and brought them to India via agents for financing these subversive activities. He had hatched the conspiracy in SL, Maldives, Bangkok and Malaysia, NIA said.