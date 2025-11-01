TNSTC cracks the whip on drunk bus crew

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Ooty region, has initiated disciplinary proceedings against 12 drivers and conductors, including a temporary staff, who were found to be under the influence of alcohol during duty hours in the past 10 days.

Disciplinary actions, including suspension, transfer, and duty changes, have been initiated against five drivers and seven conductors from branches of Mettupalayam-2, Gudalur, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Ooty-1, and Ooty-2, for performing their duties irresponsibly.

Of this, a temporary conductor from the Gudalur branch has been barred from reporting to work.

Officials have intensified breathalyser tests on drivers and conductors to ensure they are not drunk and have warned stringent action against those who report for duty while intoxicated.

An officer from the Ooty region, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that following complaints about a few drivers and conductors being under the influence of alcohol while on duty, the TNSTC procured breath analysers last year to curb incidents of drunken driving among its staff.

He said that the TNSTC has directed staff to conduct breathalyser tests on drivers and conductors daily at the branch before buses depart and after they return.