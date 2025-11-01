TNSTC cracks the whip on drunk bus crew

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Ooty region, has initiated disciplinary proceedings against 12 drivers and conductors, including a temporary staff, who were found to be under the influence of alcohol during duty hours in the past 10 days.
Disciplinary actions, including suspension, transfer, and duty changes, have been initiated against five drivers and seven conductors from branches of Mettupalayam-2, Gudalur, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Ooty-1, and Ooty-2, for performing their duties irresponsibly.
Of this, a temporary conductor from the Gudalur branch has been barred from reporting to work.
Officials have intensified breathalyser tests on drivers and conductors to ensure they are not drunk and have warned stringent action against those who report for duty while intoxicated.
An officer from the Ooty region, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that following complaints about a few drivers and conductors being under the influence of alcohol while on duty, the TNSTC procured breath analysers last year to curb incidents of drunken driving among its staff.
He said that the TNSTC has directed staff to conduct breathalyser tests on drivers and conductors daily at the branch before buses depart and after they return.
"Despite this, some drivers and conductors in the Ooty region reportedly consumed alcohol while on duty. To curb this, officials conducted surprise breathalyser tests over the past 10 days. Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against 12 personnel found to be under the influence of alcohol while on duty. Further, conductors have been warned that if they allow a driver who has consumed alcohol to operate bus, stringent action will be taken against them as well," he said.
He said that the suspended drivers will lose their monetary benefits, including increments and promotions, in their service.
Welcoming the move, N Logu, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Voice, told TNIE that instead of suspension, drivers who consume alcohol while on duty should be dismissed from service, as only then will such incidents reduce in TNSTC.
The state government should introduce a rule under the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules to dismiss staff involved in such acts, he suggested.
As many as 372 buses are operated and around 800 employees are working across six TNSTC branches in the Ooty region, said sources.
M Jaishankar, who recently assumed charge as the General Manager of TNSTC, Ooty region, told TNIE that this action has been taken considering the safety of passengers and motorists and this inspection would continue.