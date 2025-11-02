Sengottaiyan exit: EPS calls for meet on November 5

CHENNAI: A day after being expelled from AIADMK, KA Sengottaiyan pilloried general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) calling him DMK’s B-team and someone who should be awarded the “Nobel Prize for betrayal”.

“The EC has not recognised him as permanent general secretary. I will legally challenge my expulsion,” the senior leader said. “AIADMK has been facing a series of electoral defeats. The decisions taken by EPS were the reason for the defeats. I met the expelled leaders during Thevar Jayanthi to bring AIADMK back to the path of victory. The reward I got was expulsion,” he said. “Murders have occurred in Kodanad Estate where our leader J Jayalalithaa used to stay. But AIADMK did not pressure DMK to speed up the probe. I’m not the B-team of DMK, he is the A1,” the nine-time MLA said.

Launching a fierce counterattack, EPS said he earned the post of general secretary through loyalty and commitment. “I am not a chameleon who changes colours. Sengottaiyan has never spoken a word against the DMK in the Assembly or in public. He is the B-team of DMK,” EPS said.

Sengottaiyan had brought disrepute to the party by meeting TTV and OPS, and repeatedly violated rules, he said.

EPS has convened a meeting of AIADMK district secretaries on November 5 in Chennai where he is likely to explain the situation that led to the expulsion of Sengottaiyan and the party’s future course of action for the 2026 Assembly poll.