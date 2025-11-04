Tribals in Sitheri urge 24-hours doctor availability, infrastructure upgrade at local PHC

DHARMAPURI: Tribals of Sitheri have urged the district administration to take steps to improve infrastructure in the Sitheri PHC. Residents have sought the administration to ensure doctors are available 24/7 to provide first aid to people here.

Sitheri panchayat is a key tribal hamlet in the district with a population of about 12,000 people. The panchayat has over 62 villages in the surrounding hills, and the only healthcare option available for them is the PHC at Sitheri.

Residents have been urging the district administration to take steps to improve infrastructure here, like housing for doctors and nurses, and ensure doctors are stationed 24x7 to ensure first aid is provided at all times.

Speaking to TNIE, R Srikanth, a resident of Sitheri, said, "The PHC in our panchayat was constructed back in 1981 with one doctor and three nurses to treat ailing people in the hamlet. At that time, the PHC had doctors' and nurses' quarters; now, only nurses stay here.

These quarters require renovation to accommodate more doctors and nurses at night. Further, for first aid or other medical needs, we are forced to take a private ambulance to Harur, which is 30 km away. In most cases, people have to trek at least 3 to 5 kilometres to reach the PHC. By the time they reach Sitheri to go to Harur, treatment gets delayed. Therefore, doctors should be stationed here at night", they said.

Another resident, B Krishnan, said, "In our panchayat, over 45 people have a genetic condition known as 'Thalassemia'. Most of the people here get treated at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, but they need access to first aid in case their conditions worsen. This makes it necessary to have doctors here even at night to tend to people."

When TNIE reached out to officials in the district administration, they said the request would be brought to the attention of the deputy director of the health department, and efforts would be taken.