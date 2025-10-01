Tiruchy corporation seals 57 shops over Rs 50 crore rent dues

TIRUCHY: Based on a court order, the Tiruchy city corporation officials on Tuesday sealed 57 shops located on West Boulevard Road after the tenants failed to pay rent to the civic body for over nine years, amounting to Rs 49.87 crore.

The operation was carried out under police protection in the presence of corporation commissioner L Madhubalan and District Revenue Officer R Rajalakshmi. Several traders opposed the action but officials went ahead and sealed the shops with goods worth several crores of rupees remaining inside.

The 57 shops were functioning for more than 30 years under the non-tax revenue category, based on ground rental agreements with the corporation. The tenants paid minimal rent until 2016. As part of a reassessment process, in 2021, the corporation revised the rent to Rs 59/sq ft based on the market rate and government guidelines.

However, the tenants opposed it and filed a petition in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. The court ruled in favour of the corporation. So, the tenants went on an appeal, seeking a reduction in the rate. In 2023, the court fixed the monthly rent at Rs 29.5/sq ft. Not satisfied, the tenants appealed again.

During the latest hearing on April 30, 2025, the court directed the corporation to collect a rent of Rs 10/sq ft from March 14, 2021, to March 13, 2024, and apply 15% annual increase from March 14, 2024, onwards. This was to be collected temporarily until a final rent was determined after discussions with the tenants.

The court also instructed the corporation to hold in-person hearings with the tenants, which were conducted on July 22 and 23, 2025. Tenants were asked to produce valid tenancy documents during the inquiry. Subsequently, the corporation finalised the rent at `59/sq ft, but tenants did not agree.

The corporation went to court and as per a directive, issued notice to tenants on September 3 and 26, demanding payment of dues, after deducting amounts already paid. The revenue loss was evaluated to be Rs 49.87 crore. As the tenants made no further payments, the shops were sealed on Tuesday. A corporation official said, “Further legal steps will be taken to recover the dues.”