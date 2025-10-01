Tribal man killed by jumbo near Masinagudi

NILGIRIS: Two persons were killed in elephant attacks in two separate incidents, on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a 42-year-old tribal man was killed in a wild elephant attack at Bokkapuram near Masinagudi in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as R Putmaathan of Thakkal tribal settlement, and the incident occurred when he was heading to Sholur along the forest boundary from his native around 9.30 am.

The animal allegedly attacked him in the stomach with its tusk and left the spot.

"We received information that a wild elephant was making trumpeting sounds around 9.30 am. We reached the spot around 9.40 am, and a bleeding Putmaathan told us about the attack,” said a forest official of Singara forest range.

Subsequently, forest department staff took him to Masinagudi government hospital. After first aid, he was taken to Udhagamandalam government hospital for further treatment. However, he was declared dead at Udhagamandalam government hospital.

Putmaathan, who was separated from his wife, was living alone at the settlement for 10 years. He was heading to visit his mother at Sholur when the incident occurred. The attack spot is just 300 metres from the Singara forest, said sources.

"We will hand over Rs 50,000 as initial compensation to his kin and Rs 9.5 lakh after the relatives hand over the death certificate and medical records," the official added.