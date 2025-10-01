Why are officials defending State government in Karur stampede: EPS

CHENNAI: Taking exception to the press conference by revenue secretary P Amudha and other senior officials denying allegations of mismanagement from the government side at TVK president Vijay’s rally in Karur on Saturday, AIADMK general secretary and the leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami raised suspicion whether the press conferences are aimed at influencing the one-man commission probing the stampede.

In his post on X on Tuesday, Palaniswami asked what is the necessity for officials to hold press conferences when elected representatives and ministers are there. “Escaping from the responsibility for the Karur tragedy is what matters to them (government).”

“It appears that the government’s sole intention is to hide its own failure in protecting the people, and shift the blame on others,” he further alleged.

The AIADMK, in its post on the X handle, asked why the state government has failed to make public the G.O. on the formation of the Aruna Jegadeesan Commission of Inquiry, which contains the terms of reference for the commission.

Meanwhile, responding to Palaniswami’s statement, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the AIADMK leader is desperately trying to extract political mileage from the tragic incident in Karur that killed 41 people.