Why are officials defending State government in Karur stampede: EPS

CHENNAI: Taking exception to the press conference by revenue secretary P Amudha and other senior officials denying allegations of mismanagement from the government side at TVK president Vijay’s rally in Karur on Saturday, AIADMK general secretary and the leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami raised suspicion whether the press conferences are aimed at influencing the one-man commission probing the stampede.
In his post on X on Tuesday, Palaniswami asked what is the necessity for officials to hold press conferences when elected representatives and ministers are there. “Escaping from the responsibility for the Karur tragedy is what matters to them (government).”
“It appears that the government’s sole intention is to hide its own failure in protecting the people, and shift the blame on others,” he further alleged.
The AIADMK, in its post on the X handle, asked why the state government has failed to make public the G.O. on the formation of the Aruna Jegadeesan Commission of Inquiry, which contains the terms of reference for the commission.
Meanwhile, responding to Palaniswami’s statement, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the AIADMK leader is desperately trying to extract political mileage from the tragic incident in Karur that killed 41 people.
“When government officials presented the facts to the press in a transparent manner, Palaniswami, unable to accept the truth, has once again issued a baseless and misleading statement. Both the commission, set up by the government, and the police investigation will bring out the truth behind the unfortunate incident,” he clarified.
He further asked what is wrong with officials “responsibly” briefing the media to help the public know the facts. “It is their duty, and attempting to portray it in a bad light only shows the opposition leader’s political convenience,” he stated.
He further said unlike the previous AIADMK government, which opened the Chembarambakkam reservoir at midnight without informing the people in 2015 during the Chennai floods, the incumbent government functions with full transparency.