Bomb threat to CM Stalin’s home, Raj Bhavan

Police said searches were carried out at all the locations with bomb squads and sniffer dogs, but the threats turned out to be hoaxes.
CHENNAI: The office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Mylapore on Friday received an anonymous e-mail claiming that bombs have been planted at the residences of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi, TVK chief Vijay, actor Trisha, and the BJP’s state headquarters, Kamalalayam, in T Nagar.

Police said searches were carried out at all the locations with bomb squads and sniffer dogs, but the threats turned out to be hoaxes. The scare comes close on the heels of a similar e-mail sent on Wednesday and Thursday, warning of explosives at the US Consulate, AVM Studio in Vadapalani and actor S Ve Shekher’s residence.

These alerts also proved false after extensive checks. The cybercrime wing has registered a case.

