Karur stampede: TVK functionaries visit victims' families

KARUR: Local functionaries of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) met the families of the deceased in Karur on Saturday, a week after the tragedy at Velusamypuram during party leader Vijay’s assembly election campaign, which claimed 41 lives and left 110 injured.

Both the cadre and TVK leader Vijay himself have remained silent on the issue despite condemnation from several political parties, including the DMK and its allies, over Vijay and the party’s top functionaries fleeing the scene of the stampede instead of helping the victims.

Meanwhile, following strong remarks from the Madras High Court criticising Vijay for abandoning his cadres and followers while they were struggling for their lives during his campaign, a group of party members led by East District Secretary G Balasubramani met with some of the families of the deceased and injured on Saturday and offered their condolences.

According to Balasubramani, he met 21 families of the victims on Saturday. “As per the instructions by the party leader Vijay, they met the kith and kins of the deceased at their houses and extended our condolences. Soon our leader will come and meet them,” he added.

It may be noted that a special police team formed to probe the stampede arrested the party's West District secretary, VP Mathiyazhagan and Central District Secretary, MC Pounraj, on September 30.