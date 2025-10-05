AMMK chief Dhinakaran lauds Stalin’s calm handling of Karur stampede; slams AIADMK, BJP for politicising deaths

TIRUCHY: AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday appreciated Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his "measured and responsible" handling of the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives.

He also criticised the AIADMK and BJP for "politicising the deaths."

Speaking to reporters in Kattur before a party event, he lauded the Chief Minister’s composure. Dhinakaran said Stalin’s restraint reflected "his long political experience and maturity despite people like Thirumavalavan demanding action after seeing Vijay's video."

He also said that Vijay should have accepted moral responsibility for the incident, though it was not intentional.

"If Vijay had taken moral responsibility, the court would not have expressed displeasure. The tragedy was caused by overcrowding, not conspiracy, yet opposition leaders are turning it into a political tool," he said.