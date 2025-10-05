Madras HC order banning rally on NH: Cops deny nod for EPS’s event

NAMAKKAL: Following the Madras High Court’s ruling on Friday directing authorities not to permit public meetings or gatherings on state or national highways until Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are framed for holding such events, the Namakkal police have denied permission for AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s campaign in four constituencies in the district on October 5 and 6.
While Namakkal Superintendent of Police S Vimala said that permission was refused for the requested venues, Inspector General (West Zone) T Senthilkumar said an alternative site suggested by the AIADMK is under the consideration of the authorities.
EPS had planned to campaign in Thiruchengode (near Anna Statue) and Komarapalayam (near Rajan Theatre) on October 5, and in Namakkal (Old Bus Stand) and Paramathi Velur (Pothanur Road, a four-road junction) on October 6.
AIADMK reschedules EPS’ campaign rallies
Police officials said that all the four venues are along state or national highways, making them ineligible under the court’s directive. Meanwhile, the AIADMK has rescheduled the rallies, with EPS expected to campaign in Thiruchengode and Komarapalayam on October 8, and in Namakkal and Paramathi Velur on October 9.
EPS is currently on a statewide “Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom” campaign to reach out to voters across Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. He had already conducted campaign events in Rasipuram and Senthamangalam on September 19, covering two of the six constituencies in Namakkal. In a related development, EPS is scheduled to leave Coimbatore by flight to Chennai at 9.30 am on Sunday, party sources said.