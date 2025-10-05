Madras HC order banning rally on NH: Cops deny nod for EPS’s event

NAMAKKAL: Following the Madras High Court’s ruling on Friday directing authorities not to permit public meetings or gatherings on state or national highways until Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are framed for holding such events, the Namakkal police have denied permission for AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s campaign in four constituencies in the district on October 5 and 6.

While Namakkal Superintendent of Police S Vimala said that permission was refused for the requested venues, Inspector General (West Zone) T Senthilkumar said an alternative site suggested by the AIADMK is under the consideration of the authorities.

EPS had planned to campaign in Thiruchengode (near Anna Statue) and Komarapalayam (near Rajan Theatre) on October 5, and in Namakkal (Old Bus Stand) and Paramathi Velur (Pothanur Road, a four-road junction) on October 6.