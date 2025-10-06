36 devotees from Erode who got lost in Palamalai forest rescued

ERODE: As many as 36 devotees from Erode who had lost their way inside a forest en route to the Sitheswaran Temple in Palamalai Hills, located on the border of Erode and Salem districts, were rescued by the forest and police officials on Saturday evening and sent back to their hometowns.

Police said the group, comprising 31 men, four boys and a woman, had gone on foot to the temple, under the Kolathur police limits in Salem, in the early hours of Saturday. The Erode district police, who received information about the stranded devotees, immediately launched a search operation with the assistance of forest department.

After sustained efforts, the devotees were rescued from the Pungamarathu Kodikaal area and brought to the Olaiyur area under the Ammapet police jurisdiction around 6 pm. They were provided with water and snacks, and sent to their hometowns by bus, sources said.

“We received information about the devotees around 2 pm. They had lost their way about 5 km into the forest, and were rescued after 4-hour-long effort,” Ammapet police said.

A Sujatha, SP (Erode), said, “As the devotees wandered in the forest, one of them received a signal on his phone and was able to contact the police.”