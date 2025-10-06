Health department to rope in private hospitals in Coimbatore for colorectal cancer screening

COIMBATORE: Following the inclusion of all government hospitals in Coimbatore district for colorectal cancer screening, the health department now plans to include private hospitals in the screening process. This will streamline the monitoring of patients undergoing treatment and ensure proper treatment for them.
The project for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases in Tamil Nadu is a four-year technical cooperation project (2022-2026), implemented by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). It aims to strengthen the state's early diagnosis system against non-communicable diseases, especially cancer.
Based on the 2018 findings, Coimbatore district was selected for the screening of colorectal cancer under the project, and the pilot project was executed at the field level in 2024. Initially, project-screening and awareness drives were executed at 21 primary health centres, two government hospitals at Pollachi and Thondamuthur and the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Medical officers and staff nurses of the respective medical institutions were given proper training on screening colorectal cancer, and who then trained the field staff.
It was launched as a pilot project in Coimbatore to assess both rural and urban populations equally. Through this project, the health department focuses on sensitising health staff and public about colorectal cancer. The project was recently expanded to the remaining 18 primary health centres and 11 government hospitals in the district. As the next level, the department has planned to rope in private hospitals for the project.
Private hospitals, especially those offering treatment for gastroenterology, would be roped in. Once we rope in private hospitals, we can get the exact figure of patients, which helps us track their treatment. It also helps support them to continue the treatment. There are over ten private hospitals offering treatment for gastroenterology, said officials.
Explaining the consequences of colorectal cancer, health officials said colorectal cancer has vague symptoms that cannot be identified easily. The change in bowel habits is the main symptom. Usually, people neglect to consult doctors for such issues. Diagnosing colorectal cancer and offering adequate medical assistance are the core objectives of the project, officials added.