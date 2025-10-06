Health department to rope in private hospitals in Coimbatore for colorectal cancer screening

COIMBATORE: Following the inclusion of all government hospitals in Coimbatore district for colorectal cancer screening, the health department now plans to include private hospitals in the screening process. This will streamline the monitoring of patients undergoing treatment and ensure proper treatment for them.

The project for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases in Tamil Nadu is a four-year technical cooperation project (2022-2026), implemented by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). It aims to strengthen the state's early diagnosis system against non-communicable diseases, especially cancer.

Based on the 2018 findings, Coimbatore district was selected for the screening of colorectal cancer under the project, and the pilot project was executed at the field level in 2024. Initially, project-screening and awareness drives were executed at 21 primary health centres, two government hospitals at Pollachi and Thondamuthur and the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Medical officers and staff nurses of the respective medical institutions were given proper training on screening colorectal cancer, and who then trained the field staff.