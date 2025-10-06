Hundreds of palm saplings near TN's Kayalpattinam shore destroyed

THOOTHUKUDI: Forest officials carried out an inspection along the shoreline of Kayalpattinam on Sunday, after a non-governmental organisation lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister's Cell, alleging the destruction of hundreds of palmyra saplings in the area. For the Thoothukudi district's 36th anniversary in 2022, the district administration, in association with the forest department, planted 36,000 palmyra seeds on poramboke land parcels across 15 acres near the shoreline in Veerapandiyapattinam village.

The complaint was filed by Mother Social Trust, the NGO involved in the planting of the palmyra seeds three years ago. Mother Social Trust Managing Director J Kennedy alleged that anti-social elements destroyed all the palmyra saplings in the area using earthmovers, with an "ulterior motive to encroach" upon the government land. As per government orders, it is illegal to destroy the palmyra sprouts, he said. Further, he alleged that hundreds of casuarina trees, developed by the forest department for protecting the shoreline, were also destroyed.

When asked, Village Administrative Officer Selvalingam said the palmyra saplings were destroyed due to sea erosion. The extent of the damage would be assessed, he said, adding that he was yet to file a police complaint in this regard. Meanwhile, District Forest Officer Ilayaraja said an investigation into the destruction of palmyra sprouts and casuarina plantation would be conducted.