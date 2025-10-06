Off the cuff | Chairman who?

It is not very often that a subordinate admits to their superior that they are demanding bribes from the public, and that too in full public view. The incident happened during a surprise inspection by the TNEB chairman in the outskirts of Chennai. A woman complained that a section engineer was demanding a bribe for a new power connection. Not taking the matter lightly, the chairman immediately rang up the engineer and said, “I am the chairman speaking. Why are you asking for a bribe?” Thinking it was the local body chairman, the engineer boldly replied, “Sir, I collect not only for myself but also for senior officers.” Stunned by the reply, after a brief pause, the chairman clarified, “I am the TNEB chairman.” The engineer was left scrambling for words, but still remains well “connected” in service!

S Guruvanmikanathan

Void of compassion

After the Karur stampede that killed 41 people at Vijay’s rally, his TVK seems to be trapped in a void. With general secretary Bussy Anand, the man responsible for coordination, now underground, local cadre are left clueless. Vijay hasn’t sought police or court permission to visit, nor can he summon all the 41 victims’ families to his Panaiyur residence, nor knock on each door without triggering fresh chaos. The party’s solution? Collect bank details. There’s talk of the promised Rs 20 lakh solatium being directly transferred to the grieving kin - no faces, no words, just monetary sympathy. Even after a week of the incident, not a single second-level leader has reached out to the grieving families.

Pearson Lenekar SR

I for information or intimidation?

The RTI Act clearly states that an applicant is not required to give any reason for seeking information, nor disclose personal details except those necessary for contact. Yet, in a recent Greater Chennai Corporation council meeting, Ward 143 councillor V Rajan publicly named a retired zonal officer who had filed RTIs seeking data on approved and unapproved buildings, identified deviations, and actions taken across 15 zones, and even questioned his “motive”. Rajan also admitted to calling the officer personally, and even suggested GCC Commissioner scrutinise the officer’s record. When elected representatives turn an accountability tool to attack or intimidate someone, it raises a larger concern — are we protecting transparency, or punishing those who seek it?

(Compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar)