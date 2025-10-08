17K students to gain real-world insights through educational tours in TN

CHENNAI: To give government school students greater exposure to science and technology, the school education department will organise educational tours in November for select students of classes 9 to 12 across the state.

Over 17,000 students will benefit from the initiative, for which the department has allocated Rs 1 crore. Students will visit zoological parks, wildlife sanctuaries, nuclear power plants, and thermal stations located within 50 km of their districts to help them connect classroom lessons with real-world experiences.

According to a circular, students will be selected based on academic performance, attendance, participation in examinations and club activities, involvement in Kalvi Thiruvizha, sports, reading habits, and leadership qualities. Headmasters have been asked to rank students on these parameters and obtain consent from parents or guardians before the trip. The department has also formed teams headed by the chief educational officer to coordinate the programme.

“The department has asked the headmasters to choose 200 to 800 students from each district depending on student strength. We urge the department to take steps to take all the students on such visits,” said a post graduate teacher. However, the department has said that the students who go on the visit can come and share their experiences with fellow students.