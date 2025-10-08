Madras HC closes YouTuber’s petition against ADGP Devasirvatham

CHENNAI: Finding that the final report has been filed in the local court and the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has given a clean chit to the Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Davidson Devasirvatham, the HC on Tuesday closed a 2023 petition filed by YouTuber Varaki seeking orders to hold an inquiry against the officer in connection with the alleged passport racket in Madurai when the officer was serving as commissioner of Madurai City police.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan closed the petition following the submissions made by Advocate General P S Raman and State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah. It said no further order is required on the petition in view of the filing of the final report and the clean chit given to the officer by a single judge bench that was upheld by a division bench.

The Advocate General and the SPP submitted that the Madurai bench had given a clean chit to the officer and the preliminary inquiry did not find any material against him; the details of the findings were intimated to the petitioner. They pressed for closing the petition as nothing survived.