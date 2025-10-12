Two arrested for murder of petrol bunk employee in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Sulur Police arrested two relatives on the charges of killing a petrol bunk cashier on Friday night over his illicit relationship with the wife of one of the suspects.
Police sources say the murdered man was S Santhosh Kumar (29) of Siddanaickenpalayam. He was employed at a petrol bunk in Sulur.
The arrested are B Ravichandran, a resident of Anna Nagar in Kannampalayam, and his cousin S Naveen (25).
"Ravichandran had filed a complaint at the Palladam police station after his wife went missing recently. However, she returned after five days and he came to know that she was in a relationship with Santhosh who was already married and had children," said Sulur Police Inspector Selvaragavan.
Enraged, Ravichandran decided to kill Santhosh. He took the help of Naveen and both reached the petrol bunk and stabbed Santhosh on Friday at 9:30pm. He died on the spot, he added.
Santhosh's body was handed over to his relatives on Saturday evening after postmortem.
In another incident, S Ajit Kumar, a resident of Dhandapani Thottam in Madukkarai market, has been booked by the Madukkarai Police on the charges of killing his brother-in-law D Manikandan over a domestic dispute on October 6.
Ajit Kumar, a native of Thanjavur, fell in love with Manikandan's sister Anju and both married a year ago. The couple were staying at Anju's mother's house at Dhandapani Thottam. Manikandan resided in another room.
Manikandan was stabbed grievously as he tried to intervene in a quarrel between Ajit and his wife Anju. He died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Friday (Oct 11) where she was shifted from a private hospital in Madukkarai.
Ajit Kumar has been booked on a complaint filed by Manikandan's elder sister Deepa. A murder case has been registered against him. He is absconding.
It is said that Ajit often pestered Anju to give money for liquor. She had recently received Rs 4 lakh, a share of Rs 12 lakh insurance payout over the death of her mother in a road accident.