Two arrested for murder of petrol bunk employee in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Sulur Police arrested two relatives on the charges of killing a petrol bunk cashier on Friday night over his illicit relationship with the wife of one of the suspects.

Police sources say the murdered man was S Santhosh Kumar (29) of Siddanaickenpalayam. He was employed at a petrol bunk in Sulur.

The arrested are B Ravichandran, a resident of Anna Nagar in Kannampalayam, and his cousin S Naveen (25).

"Ravichandran had filed a complaint at the Palladam police station after his wife went missing recently. However, she returned after five days and he came to know that she was in a relationship with Santhosh who was already married and had children," said Sulur Police Inspector Selvaragavan.

Enraged, Ravichandran decided to kill Santhosh. He took the help of Naveen and both reached the petrol bunk and stabbed Santhosh on Friday at 9:30pm. He died on the spot, he added.

Santhosh's body was handed over to his relatives on Saturday evening after postmortem.