Countdown for DMK’s downfall has started, says BJP's Nainar

MADURAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday said his party will script the final chapter of the DMK. Speaking at the launch of of his Tamilagam Thalainimira Tamizhanin Payanam in Madurai, Nagenthran said the people of Tamil Nadu will join the BJP in defeating the DMK in 2026 elections. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was scheduled to flag off the campaign, did not make it to the event.

Recalling a rocket launch he had seen in his youth, Nagenthran likened the countdown to the downfall of the DMK ."There are just 177 days left for the DMK rule in the state," he said.

Further, he said Chief Minister MK Stalin had claimed that the growth rate of Tamil Nadu is high, but in reality crime against women has grown by 60 % and against children by 15 %. The police department which is under the control of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is to be Referring to the Karur stampede, former BJP president K Annamalai said not even 100 police personnel were present in Velusamypuram whereas 1000s of personnel including 6 Deputy Commissioners, and 3 Joint Commissioners, were deployed in Chennai for the funeral of the accused Armstrong murder case. Senior BJP leaders Vanathi Srinivasan, H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan, and AIADMK leaders RB Udhayakumar, VV Rajan Chellappa, Sellur K Raju were present.