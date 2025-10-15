Delayed arrival of Vijay at the meeting spot in Karur major factor for overcrowding: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday charged that the delayed arrival of TVK president Vijay at the meeting venue in Karur was a major factor for overcrowding, which resulted in the death of 41 people on September 27.

Informing the State Assembly about what happened in Velusamypuram in Karur on September 27, the CM said the party leader (Vijay) departed Chennai at 8:40 a.m. and reached Trichy at 9:25 a.m.

After attending a programme at Namakkal, he arrived in Karur only around 7 p.m. -- seven hours later than the publicly announced time of 12 noon. "This delay became a major factor contributing to overcrowding," he added.

The CM informed the House that the State government acted swiftly and in accordance with the law following the tragic stampede at Velusamipuram. He expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the bereaved families and detailed the comprehensive measures undertaken by the administration.

The CM explained that the TVK had sought permission for several venues in Karur, but the police granted approval for only one site with 11 conditions, considering security and traffic concerns.

Elaborate arrangements involving 606 police personnel were made—far exceeding normal deployment for political events. The organisers had stated that 10,000 people would attend, but the turnout was much higher.