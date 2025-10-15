Delayed arrival of Vijay at the meeting spot in Karur major factor for overcrowding: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday charged that the delayed arrival of TVK president Vijay at the meeting venue in Karur was a major factor for overcrowding, which resulted in the death of 41 people on September 27.
Informing the State Assembly about what happened in Velusamypuram in Karur on September 27, the CM said the party leader (Vijay) departed Chennai at 8:40 a.m. and reached Trichy at 9:25 a.m.
After attending a programme at Namakkal, he arrived in Karur only around 7 p.m. -- seven hours later than the publicly announced time of 12 noon. "This delay became a major factor contributing to overcrowding," he added.
The CM informed the House that the State government acted swiftly and in accordance with the law following the tragic stampede at Velusamipuram. He expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the bereaved families and detailed the comprehensive measures undertaken by the administration.
The CM explained that the TVK had sought permission for several venues in Karur, but the police granted approval for only one site with 11 conditions, considering security and traffic concerns.
Elaborate arrangements involving 606 police personnel were made—far exceeding normal deployment for political events. The organisers had stated that 10,000 people would attend, but the turnout was much higher.
Stalin said though the meeting was scheduled for 3 p.m., the party’s announcement that its leader would arrive at noon led to early crowding. His eventual arrival at 7 p.m., seven hours late, aggravated the congestion.
The CM stated that essential facilities such as drinking water, food, and sanitation were not adequately arranged by the organisers. The crowd surge began when the campaign vehicle moved beyond the permitted area despite repeated police requests to halt. Panic and suffocation followed, leading to deaths and injuries.
Stalin also recalled that rescue operations were carried out immediately by police, fire, and medical personnel, though two ambulance drivers were allegedly attacked by TVK cadres.
The CM affirmed that all relief, medical, and investigative actions were lawful and transparent. He appealed to all political parties to ensure that such tragedies never recur, emphasising that human life is priceless.
Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, said the loss of lives could have been avoided had the police made appropriate security arrangements, keeping in mind how the crowd surged in the places where the TVK leader addressed earlier.
At one point in time, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar made a remark about police shooting out at the processionists in Thoothukudi during anti-Sterlite protests in 2018. Palaniswami led his party MLAs and sat at the well of the House. After the Speaker's efforts to pacify the AIADMK members failed, he called in the Marshalls to evict them. However, Palaniswami led his colleagues in a walkout. Later, BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran also led his party MLAs into a walkout.