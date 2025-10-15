TN Global Startup Summit 2025 sees Rs 127 crore investments; women-led ventures drive innovation

CHENNAI: The state’s start-up ecosystem is witnessing a surge in global interest, with Rs 127.09 crore in investment commitments announced at the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit (TNGSS) 2025, even as women-led ventures emerge as the main drivers of innovation in the state.

Fifteen investors engaged with 453 start-ups across more than 1,200 structured pitches, while 23 memorandums of understanding were signed with international partners such as Link Innovations (France), AsiaBerlin Forum (Germany), RxN Hub (Canada), River Venture Studio (Singapore) and Lowe’s India, creating new pathways for market access, incubation and mentorship.

Twelve central and 15 state government departments offered founders direct access to funding schemes and policy support.

Meanwhile, a study by the State Planning Commission, 'Start-up Ecosystem in TN: Opportunities and Challenges - Findings Report', highlights the generational and gender shift underpinning this growth. Women now constitute 57% of founders, launching ventures typically between 26 and 30 years, earlier than men, and more than half bring prior professional experience.

Most ventures remain at the early-traction stage, concentrated in IT, healthcare, agriculture, and food and beverages, with lean teams relying heavily on family and friends. State policies under StartupTN, including infrastructure, funding, and mentorship support, have accelerated this growth.

The report states that most start-up founders come from higher socio-economic backgrounds, reflecting their access to networks, social capital and quality education. Engineering dominates as the academic discipline of choice, with government-funded institutions serving as a key pipeline. Nearly two-thirds of the start-ups surveyed were incorporated in 2021 or later, underscoring the impact of targeted interventions by StartupTN.