Deepavali flea market sports new look in Thanjavur; traders go rent-free this year

THANJAVUR: The Deepavali flea markets in Thanjavur are sporting a new look this year, compared to previous years, as there are no sheds with iron sheets.
Small traders from other districts and other states, including Karnataka, are plying their wares in Gandhi Salai road on small benches and pushcarts, which is enabling a smoother traffic flow compared to last year. This procedure is also helping to remove middlemen who erected these sheds during last year and collected huge amounts as rent from the traders.
It should be noted the highways and the city corporation officials removed temporary structures in order to enforce the High Court order issued last year during Deepavali season. The market, which sells shirts, dhotis, lungis, shoes and trinkets, usually comes up every year during Deepavali in the arterial Gandhi road, Anna salai and RMH road which all spread out from Thanjavur old bus stand.
However, in the last few years, small cubicles with iron sheets on three sides were put up on the roadside where traders used to sell their products. It came to light that some middlemen, in connivance with the city corporation officials, collected huge amounts as rent for installing these sheds. Moreover, traffic flow was also disrupted because of these shops.
However, last year, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered immediate removal of these structures put up in the main thoroughfare of Thanjavur. On Tuesday also the officials removed such shops put up near Anna Salai. S Jayachandran of Thanjavur the principal coordinator of Marginalised people protection movement who filed the case in the High Court last year, told the TNIE, "This year officials are enforcing the High Court order and removing any structures put up in violation of the order."
When enquired, traders told the TNIE no one collected money this year. The police and officials of other departments are ensuring the traffic flow in Gandhi road is smooth without encroachment by the traders.