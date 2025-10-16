Deepavali flea market sports new look in Thanjavur; traders go rent-free this year

THANJAVUR: The Deepavali flea markets in Thanjavur are sporting a new look this year, compared to previous years, as there are no sheds with iron sheets.

Small traders from other districts and other states, including Karnataka, are plying their wares in Gandhi Salai road on small benches and pushcarts, which is enabling a smoother traffic flow compared to last year. This procedure is also helping to remove middlemen who erected these sheds during last year and collected huge amounts as rent from the traders.

It should be noted the highways and the city corporation officials removed temporary structures in order to enforce the High Court order issued last year during Deepavali season. The market, which sells shirts, dhotis, lungis, shoes and trinkets, usually comes up every year during Deepavali in the arterial Gandhi road, Anna salai and RMH road which all spread out from Thanjavur old bus stand.