Karur stampede debate erupts in TN Assembly; CM Stalin blames TVK meeting delays, clarifies facts

CHENNAI: The political bickering over the Karur stampede echoed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday, with Chief Minister MK Stalin blaming actor-politician Vijay’s late arrival for his party’s (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) meeting on September 27 at Velusamypuram for the death of 41 people. Opposition parties—AIADMK and BJP—staged a walkout against the CM’s statement.

Mounting a strong defence of the government’s actions on the issue, the CM said, “The TVK founder came seven hours late for the meeting. The organisers did not make any arrangements to provide water, food, or other basic amenities for the waiting crowd nor did they heed to the police’s request to have his (Vijay’s) address advanced to enable the people to disperse.”

The TVK organisers also ignored the police’s request to stop Vijay’s vehicle just a few metres ahead of the crowd, the CM charged. “When the vehicle moved around 30-35 metres beyond Akshaya Hospital, the dense crowd on either side began to sway, causing a wave-like commotion.

Panic, suffocation, fainting, and chaos followed, especially among women and children, with many falling and being trampled,” the CM said, without taking Vijay’s name.