Readymade dresses are passe: Gen Z makes fashion statement with custom-made outfits for Deepavali

TIRUCHY: As Deepavali shopping hits its peak, a quiet shift is reshaping the city's fashion map from Thillai Nagar to Palakkarai and West Boulevard Road, where selected men's boutiques are drawing the younger generation and office-goers to prefer personalised fits over readymade outfits.

A few premium studios have added tech-driven touches such as digital measurement logs and virtual trial displays to help customers visualise designs before stitching. An outlet in Thillai Nagar has even introduced an AI-assisted mirror that lets customers preview different styles.

Convenience is another draw. Many of these upgraded shops now stock curated fabrics, starting from linen, rayon and cotton blends to imported prints, allowing customers to choose, design and stitch everything in one place.

The idea appeals especially to young professionals and service-sector employees who value time but also want individuality, often opting for Korean-style cropped trousers, Khurka pants, Cuban-collar shirts, and pastel-toned overshirts that blend casual comfort with a sharp, tailored look.

"I prefer getting my outfits stitched during Deepavali because I can choose styles that work both for the festival and office wear," says S Sanjay, an IT professional from Srirangam.