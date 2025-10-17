AIADMK councillors stage sit-in protest in Madurai Corporation Council hall over unresolved civic issues

MADURAI: Alleging that several civic works have come to a standstill, AIADMK councillors staged a sit-in protest inside the Madurai Corporation council hall on Friday, soon after the special council meeting concluded.
The protest began when Ward 45 councillor K Shanmugavalli refused to leave the hall, citing severe sewage blockage issues in her ward. She was soon joined by other AIADMK councillors, who sat inside the hall in protest.
Even after the Corporation staff switched off the lights to indicate the end of the session, the councillors continued their demonstration, using mobile flashlights to illuminate the darkened chamber.
Speaking to reporters, Councillor Shanmugavalli said, “For the past few days, our ward has been struggling with sewage blockages. When we approached sanitation workers, they refused to take up the work, citing the Deepavali festival. Residents are frustrated, and we are unable to face the public as civic issues remain unresolved.”
She further pointed out that several key posts in the Corporation — including five zonal chairpersons and two standing committee chairpersons — have remained vacant. “Now, with the Mayor’s resignation, the city’s civic administration has been completely disrupted,” she added.
After nearly 30 minutes, Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan arrived at the council hall. On seeing the councillors sitting in darkness, he instructed the staff to restore power and held talks with the protesters.
He assured them that immediate steps would be taken to address the grievances and promised to personally visit Ward 45 to inspect the sewage issue. Following his assurance, the AIADMK councillors called off their protest and dispersed from the hall.
Speaking to the media later, they warned that if civic problems continued to be ignored, they would intensify their protests in the coming days.