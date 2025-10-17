Tamil Nadu

IMBL: Sri Lankan Navy arrests three Thanjavur fishermen

THANJAVUR: Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday arrested three fishermen from Mallipattinam in Thanjavur for alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The arrested are R Raja (53) of Panangudi of Pudukkottai, R Murali (30) of Kallivayalthottam near Mallipattinam and Kumar (32) of Ramanathapuram. Sources said the fishermen ventured into the sea from Mallipattinam jetty in a country boat fitted with outboard engine on October 15.

On Thursday allegedly due to an engine problem, they drifted near Analai island, which is Sri Lanka territory. Following this, Sri Lanka Navy arrested them.

