Man, son die by suicide in TN's Walajahpet

RANIPET: A 32-year-old man and his four-year-old son were found dead in a well in Venkatapuram village in Walajapet taluk, Ranipet, on Wednesday morning. The deceased were identified as Surendra Kumar and his son, natives of Pudupattu village in Walajahpet.

According to sources, Kumar had left home with his son on Tuesday evening and failed to return. After searching for them till late night, Kumar's father filed a complaint with the Walajahpet police.

Police said that they found Kumar's cell phone near a well in Venkatapuram on Wednesday morning and later found the bodies inside the well.

Speaking to TNIE, Maharajan, SI Walajahpet said, "Kumar's son was speech impaired and had a respiratory ailment. He was undergoing treatment, but apparently the boy's health was not showing improvement. Kumar was upset over this and died by suicide."

Sources said both the bodies were found tied together when they were retrieved. Police along with fire and rescue service officials recovered the bodies and sent them to Ranipet GH for autopsy. A case has been registered for unnatural death under Section 194 of BNSS.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the state health department helpline 104 and on Sneha's suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.)