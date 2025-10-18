Madras HC seeks report on VCK-advocate scuffle

CHENNAI: Justice N Sathish Kumar of the Madras HC has sought a report on the probe into the scuffle between advocate Rajiv Gandhi and VCK men on October 7 when the advocate allegedly blocked the car in which VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan was travelling after a protest outside the court.

The judge directed the police to file the report within two weeks when an urgent petition filed by PMK leader and advocate K Balu regarding threats issued to him over the issue came up for hearing.

The counsel, who sought police protection for Balu, alleged that an advocate from Cuddalore threatened Balu after he had written to the chairman of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry seeking against the VCK lawyers who had attacked Rajiv Gandhi.

Additional public prosecutor KMK Muhilan told the judge that the police had registered FIR against both sides and investigations were on. The judge directed the police to seize the CCTV footage recorded in and around the place of occurrence and produce them in the court on October 27.