Special HC bench to hear petitions on Karur stampede

CHENNAI: Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Manindra Mohan Shrivastava on Friday said a special bench would be constituted to hear all the petitions relating to the September 27 Karur stampede.

When a petition filed by Madurai-based advocate C Selvakumar — seeking directions to include the name of TVK chief Vijay in the FIR registered by the Karur police, derecognise his party by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and frame standard operating procedures (SOP) for regulating roadshows of political parties — came up for hearing, the chief justice said the prayer for alteration of FIR was dealt with by the order of the Supreme Court handing over the probe to CBI.

Other prayers in the petition would be dealt with by the high court and a special bench would be constituted to hear all the petitions relating to the Karur stampede, he said.

Referring to the prayer for derecognising the TVK, counsel for the ECI submitted that the party is not a recognised party.