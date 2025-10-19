DMK MLAs, MPs donate Rs 1.7 crore for ‘Periyar Ulagam’ project in Tiruchy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced that DMK MLAs and MPs have contributed their one month’s salary, amounting to Rs 1.7 crore, towards the construction of “Periyar Ulagam” (Periyar World) at Siruganur in Tiruchy district.

Sharing the update on social media, Stalin said he handed over a cheque for Rs 1.7 crore to DK president K Veeramani. He described the contribution as a tribute to the legacy of social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy, whose rationalist and self-respect ideals continue to guide the Dravidian movement.

“The Tamil race walks tall in the radiance of the great flame that is Periyar,” the chief minister wrote, adding that the upcoming Periyar Ulagam would stand as a symbol of reason, equality, and self-respect.