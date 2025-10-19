TVK gives Rs 20L to kin of Karur victims

KARUR/CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday disbursed the solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to the victims of the Karur stampede as announced by party president Vijay. When TNIE contacted the family members of the deceased, they confirmed that the solatium had been credited to their bank accounts on Saturday afternoon.

According to party sources, the party transferred Rs 20 lakh each to the families of 39 out of the 41 deceased. The remaining two payments are pending due to discrepancies in the beneficiaries’ bank account details, which are being rectified, they said. They also highlighted that Vijay was personally keen on ensuring that the compensation was disbursed before his proposed visit to Karur to console the families.

Meanwhile, a purported letter signed by Vijay did the rounds on social media on Saturday night, stating that he will visit the families personally after obtaining due permissions, for which the party has begun the legal processes.

It may be noted that Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier announced Rs 10 lakh each for the families, and cheques were subsequently handed over to the kin of the deceased and the injured. The Congress provided Rs 2.5 lakh each, MNM distributed Rs 1 lakh each, and Rs 50,000 was given on behalf of VCK.