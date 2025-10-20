Minor tries to take selfie atop train, electrocuted

KALLAKURICHI: A 16-year-old Class 11 student was electrocuted at Ulundurpet Railway Station on Sunday afternoon after touching a high-voltage overhead power cable while trying to take a selfie.

According to railway police officials, the student, identified as N Sathishkumar of Ulundurpet, had gone to the railway station with his friends. He climbed onto the top of a tanker coach of a goods train halted at the fourth platform and came in contact with the high-voltage electric wire above.

The goods train, which had delivered molasses to an alcohol factory in Virudhachalam, had been stationed at the Ulundurpet Railway Station for the past three weeks.