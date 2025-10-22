65-year-old man, granddaughter killed as boy rams car into moped in TN's Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: A 65-year-old man and his 14-year-old granddaughter were killed after a car driven by a 16-year-old boy rammed into their moped near Pazhavoor on the Tirunelveli-Kanniyakumari National Highway on Monday. The Pazhavoor police registered a case against the boy’s mother for allowing her minor son to drive the vehicle.

The victims were identified as Joseph (65), who ran a salon in Vadakkankulam near Panagudi, and his granddaughter B Varsha (14), a Class 9 student.

Sources said that on Monday afternoon, Joseph was riding his moped, with Varsha seated in front, heading towards his farm. As he was making a U-turn at a crossover on the NH, the car, coming from Tirunelveli, allegedly hit the two-wheeler. Both Joseph and Varsha died on the spot, they said.

Pazhavoor police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was driven by a 16-year-old boy from Palayamkottai, who was travelling to Kanniyakumari with two of his Class 11 peers to celebrate Deepavali.