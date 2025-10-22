Man arrested for setting minor girl’s family bike on fire after alleged harassment in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 20-year-old man, who allegedly harassed a minor girl and forced her to marry him, was arrested for setting the girl’s family bike on fire.

The arrested person was identified as S Rajesh of PN Palayam in Coimbatore.

According to police, the complainant, Abirami, has a minor daughter and was residing at PN Palayam earlier. As the suspect had been harassing her daughter, forcing her to love him, the family moved to Puliyakulam recently.

On Monday, the suspect went to the complainant’s house and abused the girl and her family. When the family members asked him to leave, he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened them to marry her to him.

After the incident, he returned again with petrol in a bottle and set the family’s bike on fire. The bike was completely gutted. Based on a complaint, Ramanathapuram police registered a case and arrested the suspect. He was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.