IMD forecasts new low pressure over Bay of Bengal on Oct 24; parts of Tamil Nadu to receive light to moderate rain

CHENNAI: The weather office has forecast the likely formation of a fresh low pressure area over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on October 24.

An upper air cyclonic circulation extending upto middle tropospheric levels lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal on October 24, the India Meteorological Department said.

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours, it said.

Meanwhile, the depression over Southeast Arabian Sea off Tamil Nadu coast weakened and it was likely to move nearly north-northeastwards across southeast Arabian Sea towards east central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.

Also, the low pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka weakened and it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across south Karnataka and emerge over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours, it said.

Light to moderate rain with light thunderstorm and lightning is likely at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Ghat areas of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts of Tamil Nadu, the bulletin said.